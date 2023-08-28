Open Menu

Police Issues Security Plan For Asia Cup Match

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Police issues security plan for Asia Cup match

Foolproof arrangements have been made for security of the cricket match of Asia Cup scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on August 30, under the directions of RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Foolproof arrangements have been made for security of the cricket match of Asia Cup scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on August 30, under the directions of RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry.

Apart from this, route duties have also been assigned for the arrival and departure of cricket teams.

As many as 5458 police officials and personnel were performing duties for the security of the teams including ten police officers of SP rank are included.

Likewise, 27 DSPs, 87 inspectors, 245 sub-inspectors, 426 assistant sub-inspectors, 505 head constables, 4038 constables and 120 lady constables included in the security team.

The officers of Elite Force, muhafiz squad, Dolphin force, Special branch and other units were performing security duties.

On this occasion, RPO said that the police would continue to strive to perform its duties better than in the past.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Police August From Asia

Recent Stories

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

51 seconds ago
 Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

Applications sought for agri machinery on subsidy

9 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Ria ..

Arshad Nadeem makes entire nation proud: Wahab Riaz

9 minutes ago
 Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

Indonesian Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi

9 minutes ago
 BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' ..

BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

9 minutes ago
 Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future ..

Emirati youth are shapers of country&#039;s future: Nahyan bin Mubarak

23 minutes ago
Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDM ..

Relief activities going on in flood-hit areas: PDMA DG

6 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' be ..

Turkiye, Azerbaijan laud 'fruitful cooperation' between military authorities

11 minutes ago
 KU national conference urges developing coexisting ..

KU national conference urges developing coexisting culture in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charle ..

EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

6 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago
 Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan