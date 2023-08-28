Police issues security plan for Asia Cup match

Foolproof arrangements have been made for security of the cricket match of Asia Cup scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on August 30, under the directions of RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Foolproof arrangements have been made for security of the cricket match of Asia Cup scheduled at Multan cricket stadium on August 30, under the directions of RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry.

Apart from this, route duties have also been assigned for the arrival and departure of cricket teams.

As many as 5458 police officials and personnel were performing duties for the security of the teams including ten police officers of SP rank are included.

Likewise, 27 DSPs, 87 inspectors, 245 sub-inspectors, 426 assistant sub-inspectors, 505 head constables, 4038 constables and 120 lady constables included in the security team.

The officers of Elite Force, muhafiz squad, Dolphin force, Special branch and other units were performing security duties.

On this occasion, RPO said that the police would continue to strive to perform its duties better than in the past.