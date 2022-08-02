UrduPoint.com

Police Issues Security Plan For Majalis, Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :District police have issued a security plan to maintain law and order during majalis and processions being scheduled from 6th of Moharram to Ashura.

According to official statement issued by DPO Jalil Imran on Tuesday, more than 2081 police officials from different cadres, with 839 volunteers would perform duty on different routes and places of religious gatherings.

About 180 traffic police officials would be deputed to ensure smooth flow of traffic across the district. Moreover, 105 officials of Elite Force were also put on alert to maintain security, reads the statement.

According to the police official, Emergency Control Room had been set-up at DPO office which would work in three shifts for whole twenty-four hours. In addition to that, CCTV cameras were installed to check and monitor processions and majalis aza.

Inspector Legal would supervise the control room with dedication. Entire routes of the congregations would be blocked through barriers and barbed wires. mobile phone service would remain suspended at sensitive locations, added the statement.

