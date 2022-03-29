Police issues WhatsApp numbers to facilitate masses

The city police have issued WhatsApp numbers 0346-1117639 and 0346-1117640 to address people's complaints at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The city police have issued WhatsApp numbers 0346-1117639 and 0346-1117640 to address people's complaints at their doorstep.

In a statement issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ejaz Khan said that police was committed to protect lives and properties of the citizens, issuing WhatsApp number 0346-1117639 and the contact number of SSP Operation 0346-1117640.

He said that WhatsApp have been launched to facilitate disabled and women to contact city police with full confidence. He also assured that all the information would be kept secret and received complaints would be resolved through concerned police station, immediately.

Mohammad Ejaz said that step would also help reduce in street crimes and drug abuse in the society.