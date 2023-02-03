UrduPoint.com

Police IT Branch Recovers 2,000 Snatched Phones In 2022

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Police IT branch recovers 2,000 snatched phones in 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :An information technology (IT) branch of district police recovered over 2,000 cell phones which were snatched in different incidents during the last year.

Incharge IT branch Khurram Iqbal while handing over a cell phone (iphone 13 Pro Max)to a citizen said that the branch at the CPO office working on applications of people hadtraced over 2,000 cell phones and handed them over to owners.

Related Topics

Police Technology

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

24 minutes ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd February 2023

3 hours ago
 Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launc ..

Reaching the Last Mile &amp; Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilise youth ..

11 hours ago
 McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into ..

McCarthy Says Hunter Biden Request for Probe Into Laptop Leak 'Attorney Tactic' ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.