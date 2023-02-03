Police IT branch recovers 2,000 snatched phones in 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :An information technology (IT) branch of district police recovered over 2,000 cell phones which were snatched in different incidents during the last year.

Incharge IT branch Khurram Iqbal while handing over a cell phone (iphone 13 Pro Max)to a citizen said that the branch at the CPO office working on applications of people hadtraced over 2,000 cell phones and handed them over to owners.