Police join people in chasing criminal, apprehend notorious ring leader of dacoits

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A number of people accompanying police successfully chased and apprehended a notorious ring leader of criminals while he was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a person at Bait Meer Hazar Khan town of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, the alleged criminal, Sadam, had snatched a Honda 125 motorcycle from a person and was trying to escape when people started chasing him and also conveyed information to Bait Mir Hazar Khan police station.

A police team caught the accused, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

