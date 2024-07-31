Police Join People In Chasing Criminal, Apprehend Notorious Ring Leader Of Dacoits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A number of people accompanying police successfully chased and apprehended a notorious ring leader of criminals while he was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a person at Bait Meer Hazar Khan town of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Wednesday.
According to details, the alleged criminal, Sadam, had snatched a Honda 125 motorcycle from a person and was trying to escape when people started chasing him and also conveyed information to Bait Mir Hazar Khan police station.
A police team caught the accused, police spokesman said on Wednesday.
