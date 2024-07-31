Open Menu

Police Join People In Chasing Criminal, Apprehend Notorious Ring Leader Of Dacoits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Police join people in chasing criminal, apprehend notorious ring leader of dacoits

A number of people accompanying police successfully chased and apprehended a notorious ring leader of criminals while he was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a person at Bait Meer Hazar Khan town of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) A number of people accompanying police successfully chased and apprehended a notorious ring leader of criminals while he was fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a person at Bait Meer Hazar Khan town of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Wednesday.

According to details, the alleged criminal, Sadam, had snatched a Honda 125 motorcycle from a person and was trying to escape when people started chasing him and also conveyed information to Bait Mir Hazar Khan police station.

A police team caught the accused, police spokesman said on Wednesday.

APP/shn/ifi

Related Topics

Police Police Station Honda Muzaffargarh Criminals From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan