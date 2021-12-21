UrduPoint.com

Police "Khadimat Center" To Be Established At High Court Rawalpindi Premises

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 09:54 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani visited High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The President High Court Bar Association Sardar Abdul Raziq Advocate Member Pakistan Bar Council Hassan Raza Pasha, Former President High Court Bar Association Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Sheikh Ahsanuddin welcomed high ups of police.

Speaking on the occassion, RPO Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmad Khan said that bilateral cooperation between the bar and the police would be further enhanced.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani said that the problems of lawyers would be resolved on priority basis.

In the meeting, it was agreed that "Khadimat Center" would be established at High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi.

President High Court Bar Association Sardar Abdul Raziq thanked for their visit and appreciated RPO and CPO efforts for establishing the center.

