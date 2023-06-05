Police Khidmat App introduced for convenience of overseas Pakistanis

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday introduced Punjab Police Khidmat App for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday introduced Punjab Police Khidmat App for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.

In his message, the IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police Service App was available on both Android and IOS systems for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis.

The Overseas Pakistanis could download this App and seek immediate help from the police, he added.

The IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police Public App, 1787 helpline and the front desks in all the police stations of the province were also available all the time to help and guide the overseas Pakistani citizens.

Through the app, while out of the country, citizens could get relief by submitting their applications directly to 1787.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the legal branch of the Punjab Police would provide full support to the overseas Pakistanis, DPOs would personally supervise these cases, adding that on the screen of his office dashboard, overseas applications and progress of the actions taken would be monitored.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of Pakistan's socio-economic development as their direct foreign investment, industrial development, stock market investment, money in property, and remittances helped the country's economy and development.

The IG Punjab said that fraud often occurred with overseas Pakistanis in their absence, and immediate help in this situation was required to them so the Punjab Police created this App to facilitate them.

Dr Usman Anwar said that all the RPOs, DPOs had also been instructed to change the general perception of lack of access to people.