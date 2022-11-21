Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 1,00,616 citizens this year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Police Khidmat Centers of Islamabad capital police are providing transparent and expeditious services to the citizens and overall facilitated 1,00,616 persons with different services during the ongoing year.

The police source said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan is ensuring all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. Police Khidmat Centers issue character certificates, general police verification reports, copies of FIR, missing children reports, and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

These centers, he said, issued 14,510 character certificates, 23,356 general police verification reports, 9087 reports of missing documents, reports of 8990 vehicles' registration, 38,117 foreigners registration, and 5911 other services during the ongoing year.

It is mentioned that the Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various Khidmat Centers in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna, and at different police stations are also facilitating the citizens.

Well-trained staff has been appointed at these centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners.