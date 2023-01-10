Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 1,34,113 people in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Police Khidmat Centres of Islamabad Capital Police are providing transparent and expeditious services to the citizens, and facilitated 1,34,113 persons during the last year.

A police official said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan was ensuring all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. Police Khidmat Centers issue character certificates, general police verification reports, copies of FIR, missing children reports, and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

"These centers issued 17,333 character certificates, 28,275 general police verification reports, 10,742 reports of missing documents, and registered 10,286 vehicles, 47,096 foreigners, 18,218 tenants and 1,163 employees.

"There is a Police mobile facilitation van service, in addition to various Khidmat Centers set up in various areas and sectors, including F-6, G-10/4 H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, and at different police stations are also facilitating the citizens.

"Well-trained staff has been appointed at these centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners", the official said.