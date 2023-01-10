UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Centers Facilitate 1,34,113 People In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Police Khidmat Centers facilitate 1,34,113 people in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Police Khidmat Centres of Islamabad Capital Police are providing transparent and expeditious services to the citizens, and facilitated 1,34,113 persons during the last year.

A police official said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan was ensuring all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad. Police Khidmat Centers issue character certificates, general police verification reports, copies of FIR, missing children reports, and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

"These centers issued 17,333 character certificates, 28,275 general police verification reports, 10,742 reports of missing documents, and registered 10,286 vehicles, 47,096 foreigners, 18,218 tenants and 1,163 employees.

"There is a Police mobile facilitation van service, in addition to various Khidmat Centers set up in various areas and sectors, including F-6, G-10/4 H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, and at different police stations are also facilitating the citizens.

"Well-trained staff has been appointed at these centers who are providing the best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners", the official said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Mobile Vehicles Bani Nasir Van FIR All Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

2 hours ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.