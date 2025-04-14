Open Menu

Police Khidmat Centers Facilitate 41,000 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Police Khidmat Centers facilitated more than 41,000 people across the region

during last 40 days.

A police spokesman said on Monday that practical steps were taken actively to ensure

provision of police services to the masses timely and efficiently.

He said 10,749 people were issued learner driving permits while 774 people were facilitated

with renewed driving licenses and 166 with international driving licenses.

Similarly, Khidmat Centres facilitated 14,258 people with police verification certificates,

8,130 with police character certificates, 1,698 with tenant registration cases, 780 with vehicle

verifications and 2,173 individuals with medico-legal certificates, he added.

He said the centres were providing 15 services, including mobile phone verification, employee background

checks, etc.

