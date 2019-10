Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi on Thursday inaugurated a newly-established Police Khidmat Centre in Daska City police station on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi on Thursday inaugurated a newly-established Police Khidmat Centre in Daska City police station on Thursday.

DPO Mustansar Feroz, Assistant Commissioner Mrs Maria Waqar, and other officials attended the ceremony.