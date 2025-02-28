Police Khidmat Centre opened at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A Police Khidmat Centre was inaugurated at Nishtar Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in south Punjab here on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, along with the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Dr Mehnaz. Regional Police Officer Multan (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry stated that newly established khidmat center will provide 20 different services to hospital visitors with just a single click, ensuring convenience and efficiency. The center will operate 24 hour offering continuous public service. A police checkpoint is being set up at Nishtar Hospital, which will be inaugurated soon to further enhance security and streamline operations.

RPO Multan also announced plans to establish similar Police Khidmat Centers in major hospitals across four other districts. Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University lauded the initiative, said that it would significantly benefit both hospital staff and patients by improving security and accessibility to essential services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Aamir Kamran Khan, President of the Pakistan Medical Association Multan (PMA) Dr. Masood Hiraj, and several other senior police officials and members of the Nishtar administration.