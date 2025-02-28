Open Menu

Police Khidmat Centre Opened At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Police Khidmat Centre opened at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A Police Khidmat Centre was inaugurated at Nishtar Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in south Punjab here on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, along with the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University Dr Mehnaz. Regional Police Officer Multan (RPO) Sohail Chaudhry stated that newly established khidmat center will provide 20 different services to hospital visitors with just a single click, ensuring convenience and efficiency. The center will operate 24 hour offering continuous public service. A police checkpoint is being set up at Nishtar Hospital, which will be inaugurated soon to further enhance security and streamline operations.

RPO Multan also announced plans to establish similar Police Khidmat Centers in major hospitals across four other districts. Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University lauded the initiative, said that it would significantly benefit both hospital staff and patients by improving security and accessibility to essential services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Aamir Kamran Khan, President of the Pakistan Medical Association Multan (PMA) Dr. Masood Hiraj, and several other senior police officials and members of the Nishtar administration.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

6 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

9 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

17 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

28 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

49 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan