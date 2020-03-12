Police Khidmat Centre opened in Pasrur

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi Thursday inaugurated newly established Police Khidmat Centre at Pasrur during a special ceremony held here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi Thursday inaugurated newly established Police Khidmat Centre at Pasrur during a special ceremony held here.

He asked the police officials to show leniency for promotion of good policing and provision of inexpensive justice to all the needy and oppressed people.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Mustansar Awan, senior lawyers, traders, educationists and notables also attended this ceremony.