Police Khidmat centres issued 12,749 medico-legal certificates this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Thursday said that 13 Police Khidmat Centers, operating in government hospitals of the provincial capital, were serving as vital service points for citizens, providing round-the-clock assistance and issued a total of 12,749 medico-legal certificates, this year, to facilitate legal proceedings.

In a statement issued here, the CCPO said that khidmat counter at General Hospital had issued 2,448 certificates, followed by Jinnah Hospital with 1,969, Services Hospital with 1,525, Mian Munshi Hospital with 1,398, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital with 1,048, Mayo Hospital with 624, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with 461, and Nawaz Sharif Hospital with 361 medico-legal certificates.

Similarly, rural health centers in Barki had issued 648 certificates, Awan Dhaywala with 856, Manga Mandi with 496, Raiwind Rural Health Center with 516, and Chung Rural Health Center with 398 medico-legal certificates.

Overall, a total of 3,067 police officials and their families had also benefited from the facilities provided through police khidmat centers this year, he added.

The CCPO emphasized that the timely issuance of medico-legal certificates had significantly aided citizens in their legal affairs. Moreover, the khidmat centers had played a crucial role in providing support and assistance during medical and legal procedures for victims of accidents and other incidents. These centers had actively aided police personnel in medical police verifications and treatment, further strengthening their effectiveness and impact, he added.