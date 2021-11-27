UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Counter BBH Issues 5594 MLCs

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:28 PM

Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5594 MLCs

Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5594 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5594 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police are providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through Police Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals of the district.

Special Khidmat counters were set up in 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared on Saturday by police, over 11,000 applicants had obtained MLCs from police khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 31 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Saturday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1409, Bagga Sheikhan 326, Chontra 05, Kalar Syedan 279, Kahuta 262, Kotli Sattian 25, Murree 152, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5594, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 556, Holy Family Hospital 563 and Taxila 19939 during this year.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi said that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and they could obtain MLCs easily from the khidmat counters.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan bans travel from 6 South African countrie ..

Pakistan bans travel from 6 South African countries, Hong Kong

16 seconds ago
 Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

19 seconds ago
 Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

20 seconds ago
 From morgue to migrant camp, a search to identify ..

From morgue to migrant camp, a search to identify 27 dead bodies

23 seconds ago
 Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial ..

Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial

3 minutes ago
 Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights ..

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.