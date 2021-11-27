Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5594 MLCs

Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5594 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5594 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police are providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through Police Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals of the district.

Special Khidmat counters were set up in 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared on Saturday by police, over 11,000 applicants had obtained MLCs from police khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 31 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Saturday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1409, Bagga Sheikhan 326, Chontra 05, Kalar Syedan 279, Kahuta 262, Kotli Sattian 25, Murree 152, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5594, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 556, Holy Family Hospital 563 and Taxila 19939 during this year.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi said that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and they could obtain MLCs easily from the khidmat counters.