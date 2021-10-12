Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals issuing MLCs to applicants

Police Khidmat Counters established in Hospitals to facilitate the citizens are issuing Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants without visiting Police Stations concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counters established in Hospitals to facilitate the citizens are issuing Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants without visiting Police Stations concerned.

According to a police spokesman, on Tuesday, 36 applicants were issued MLCs from Police Khidmat Counters.

He informed that so far 9,884 persons were provided MLCs from Kidmat Counters without approaching to the local Police Stations.

All-out efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief, he added.

He said the purpose to establish Kidmat Counters at hospitals was to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations for MLCs.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the citizens should contact the police khidmat counters in the hospitals to get MLCs.

The CPO said the district police were striving to resolve problems of the citizens on priority basis.

He informed, all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens.