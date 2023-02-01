UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Counters Issued 1,667 MLCs In January

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police Khidmat counters issued 1,667 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons in January 2023 to provide them with immediate medical treatment without any delay, according to the police performance report, released on Wednesday.

These centres have been set up at different teaching hospitals, district headquarters (DHQs) hospital and rural health centres (RHCs) in the Lahore division to provide the best possible services to citizens.

Giving details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said 13 Police Khidmat counters have been providing state-of-the-art online services to citizens in different areas of the city.

These centres provide guidance to officers and officials of the department regarding medical verification and follow-up in their medical treatment process.

A police spokesperson said that 352 MLCs were issued at Police Khidmat counter of Lahore General Hospital, 240 at Jinnah Hospital, 183 at Services Hospital, 84 at Mayo Hospital, 59 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 141 MLCs were issued at Kot Khawaja Saeed, 198 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 37 at Mian Nawaz Sharif Hospital, 90 MLCs were issued at RHC Awan Dhai Wala, 67 at RHC Manga Mandi, 84 at RHC Barki, 51 at RHC Raiwindm, 81 at RHC Chung, according to the report.

Also, 509 police personnel and their family members were facilitated by the Police Khidmat counters during the last month.

