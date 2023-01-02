Police Khidmat Counters issued 25,298 MLCs to injured persons in Lahore

He Lahore police has issued its annual performance report regarding the Police Khidmat Counters set up at different hospitals, DHQs and RHCs of the city providing best possible services to the citizens to safeguard the lives of injured person for their immediate medical treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore police has issued its annual performance report regarding the Police Khidmat Counters set up at different hospitals, DHQs and RHCs of the city providing best possible services to the citizens to safeguard the lives of injured person for their immediate medical treatment.

While giving details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that during last month Police Khidmat Counters issued 25298 Medico Legal Certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons to provide them immediate medical treatment without any delay.

Accordingly, as many as 13 Police Khidmat Counters have been providing state of the art online services to the citizens in different areas of the city. Police Khidmat Counters have also been providing guidance to the officers and officials of the department regarding medical verification and follow up in their medical treatment process.

Spokesperson Lahore police said that as many as 4937 MLCs were issued at Police Khidmat Counter of Lahore General Hospital, 3674 at Jinnah Hospital, 3020 at Services Hospital, 1245 at Mayo Hospital, 734 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 2460 MLCs at Kot Khawaja Saeed, 2659 at Mian Munshi Hospital, 727 at Mian Nawaz Sharif Hospital, 1435 MLCs issued at Rural Health Center Awan Dhai Wala, 1184 at Rural Health Center Manga Mandi, 1417 at Rural Health Center Barki, 932 at Rural Health Center Raiwind, where as 749 MLCs were issued at Rural Health Center Chung.

Moreover as many as 4204 police personnel and their family members were facilitated by these Police Khidmat Counters during last year.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the staff of these Khidmat counters to provide best possible services to the visitors and behave with the citizens in polite manner.