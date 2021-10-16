Police Khidmat Counters set up in hospitals to facilitate masses

Police Khidmat Counters established in Hospitals to facilitate the citizens have issued nearly 10,000 Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants during this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counters established in Hospitals to facilitate the citizens have issued nearly 10,000 Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants during this year.

According to a police spokesman, 22 applicants were issued MLCs on Saturday.

He informed that so far nearly 10,000 persons were provided MLCs from Khidmat Counters without approaching to the local police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

The purpose to establish Khidmat Counters at hospitals was to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations for MLCs, he added.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the citizens should contact the Police Khidmat Counters in the hospitals to get MLCs.

CPO said that Rawalpindi district police were striving to resolve problems of the citizens on priority basis.

He informed, all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens.