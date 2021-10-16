UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Counters Set Up In Hospitals To Facilitate Masses

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police Khidmat Counters set up in hospitals to facilitate masses

Police Khidmat Counters established in Hospitals to facilitate the citizens have issued nearly 10,000 Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants during this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counters established in Hospitals to facilitate the citizens have issued nearly 10,000 Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants during this year.

According to a police spokesman, 22 applicants were issued MLCs on Saturday.

He informed that so far nearly 10,000 persons were provided MLCs from Khidmat Counters without approaching to the local police stations.

All-out efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

The purpose to establish Khidmat Counters at hospitals was to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations for MLCs, he added.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the citizens should contact the Police Khidmat Counters in the hospitals to get MLCs.

CPO said that Rawalpindi district police were striving to resolve problems of the citizens on priority basis.

He informed, all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Slovak Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Slovak Prime Minister at Expo 2020

16 minutes ago
 17th Int'l symposium on advanced materials to star ..

17th Int'l symposium on advanced materials to start from Oct 18

1 minute ago
 Covid-19 claims 12 more lives, 256 new cases detec ..

Covid-19 claims 12 more lives, 256 new cases detected in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 minute ago
 Germany's Laschet takes rap for CDU's poll drubbin ..

Germany's Laschet takes rap for CDU's poll drubbing

1 minute ago
 Matric results declared in Sargodha

Matric results declared in Sargodha

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.