Police 'Khidmat Marakaz' Issue Over 32,000 Character Certificates

Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Police 'Khidmat Marakaz' of Rawalpindi district facilitated the citizens with different services and issued over 32,000 character certificates in 2022, a police spokesman said.

He informed that 12 police 'khidmat marakaz' set up in different areas of the district issued 32,000 character certificates after complete verification by concerned police stations in 2022. Over 25,000 citizens were also provided general police verification certificates at police 'khidmat marks during the period.

He further informed that 8867 vehicles were checked and verified at the centres and over 51,000 driving leaning permits were also issued to the applicants during 2022.

As many as 36,591 driving licenses were renewed at 'khidmat marakaz' while 424 international driving licenses were also issued to the applicants through the 'khidmat counters.' The spokesman informed that over 10,000 medico-legal reports were issued through nine 'khidmat' counters set up at various hospitals.

Police 'Khidmat Marakaz' is serving the citizens as the main objective behind establishing the 'Khidmat Marakaz' was to minimise the gap between citizens and the police.

The Khidmat Markaz was making all-out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permits, driving licenses, character certificates, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

These centres were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He said Punjab Police were extending the network of 'Khidmat Marakiz' to ensure the provision of facilities as per modern policing to people.

The citizens can acquire 14 important facilities through an online modern integrated system, he said and added the use of modern technology helped in speeding up the process of service delivery.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Rawalpindi

