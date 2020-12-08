UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Khidmat Marakaz; Over 200,000 Citizens Facilitated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Police Khidmat Marakaz; Over 200,000 citizens facilitated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police Khidmat Marakaz (Centers) are facilitating the citizens as the main objective behind establishing the Khidmat Marakaz was to minimize the gap between the citizens and the police and the Police Khidmat Marakaz have facilitated over 200,000 citizens during this year.

According to a police spokesman, seven Kidmat Marakaz and a mobile Kidmat Markaz were facilitating the citizens and providing different services. Six Police Khidmat Marakaz in addition to Liaquat Bagh Police Kidmat Center were established at Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kidmat Markaz for Women, Center for Transgender and Facilitation Center at Traffic Headquarters this year, he added.

Mobile Kidmat Markaz was serving the citizens at their doorsteps, he said.

The Marakaz set up to facilitate the citizens in Rawalpindi district, like other Khidmat Marakaz of the province, were making all out efforts to provide facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license, character certificate, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

He said, the citizens were applauding the initiative of Punjab Police and efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas made for establishment of the centers. This project was providing the citizens all the facilities under one roof, he added.

He further added that these centres were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He informed that all the possible arrangements had been made to facilitate the masses at these centers.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mobile Murree Traffic Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila Bagh Women All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

10 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

26 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

41 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

32 minutes ago

AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. ..

32 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of forme ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.