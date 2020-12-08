Police Khidmat Marakaz; Over 200,000 citizens facilitated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police Khidmat Marakaz (Centers) are facilitating the citizens as the main objective behind establishing the Khidmat Marakaz was to minimize the gap between the citizens and the police and the Police Khidmat Marakaz have facilitated over 200,000 citizens during this year.

According to a police spokesman, seven Kidmat Marakaz and a mobile Kidmat Markaz were facilitating the citizens and providing different services. Six Police Khidmat Marakaz in addition to Liaquat Bagh Police Kidmat Center were established at Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kidmat Markaz for Women, Center for Transgender and Facilitation Center at Traffic Headquarters this year, he added.

Mobile Kidmat Markaz was serving the citizens at their doorsteps, he said.

The Marakaz set up to facilitate the citizens in Rawalpindi district, like other Khidmat Marakaz of the province, were making all out efforts to provide facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license, character certificate, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

He said, the citizens were applauding the initiative of Punjab Police and efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas made for establishment of the centers. This project was providing the citizens all the facilities under one roof, he added.

He further added that these centres were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He informed that all the possible arrangements had been made to facilitate the masses at these centers.