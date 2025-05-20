Open Menu

Police Khidmat Marakiz Deliver Over 1.4m Digital Services To Citizens In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Police Khidmat Marakiz deliver over 1.4m digital services to citizens in 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) More than 1.4 million people in Punjab have benefited from the services provided at the Punjab Police’s Khidmat Marakiz (Service Centers) across the province so far this year.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Police, the digital service centers, established to streamline public access to policing facilities, have continued to play a vital role in improving citizen engagement and public service delivery.

The spokesperson said between January and May 2025, over 656,000 citizens obtained general police verifications, while more than 339,000 received police character certificates.

Tenant registration services were also in high demand, with over 165,000 individuals registering their tenancy through the centers. In addition, more than 63,000 medico-legal certificates were issued, and approximately 54,000 people from vulnerable segments of society were provided with legal and social protection as part of ongoing inclusive service initiatives.

Vehicle verification services were availed by over 17,000 citizens, while more than 35,000 reported lost documents and registered cases under the 1964 Crime Report provision.

Additionally, more than 67,000 citizens received copies of FIRs, and 16 reports of violence against women were formally recorded.

The spokesperson also added that 11,734 citizens registered their employees through the ROPE (Registration of Private Employees) system, while 1,334 individuals completed police verifications for private employment.

Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, lauded Khidmat Marakiz as a flagship public service initiative, noting that the centres offer round-the-clock services and are helping millions across Punjab, including Lahore, every month. He added that citizen feedback continues to guide ongoing upgrades and improvements to the services offered.

The Punjab Police reiterated their commitment to enhancing service delivery through digitalization, transparency, and public accessibility.

