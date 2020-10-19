Police Khidmat Markaz at FCCI revived

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police Khidmat Markaz at the FCCI [Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry] has been revived to provide 14 police-related facilities to the Chamber members.

In a statement issued here on Monday, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed welcomed the revival of the Khidmat Markaz, which was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus related lockdown.

He said that initially it would provide Police Character Certificate, General Police verification, Vehicle Verification, mobile Phone Verification Service, Missing Report, Missing Children Report, Crime Report, Legal guidance for women, Copy of FIR, Tenancy registration, Registration of Private Employees, Provision of learners driving permit, renewal of Driving permits and Medico-Legal Reports etc.

More facilities would also be ensured after linking up the Khidmat Markaz with the main police server, he added.