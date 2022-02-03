UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Markaz At Nishtar Hospital Issuing Medical Dockets On Spot, CPO Told

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Police Khidmat Markaz at Nishtar hospital issuing medical dockets on spot, CPO told

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haidar on Thursday visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Nishtar Hospital Multan and discussed different matters including issuance of docket for medico-legal examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haidar on Thursday visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Nishtar Hospital Multan and discussed different matters including issuance of docket for medico-legal examination.

Officials informed CPO that dockets for medicolegal examinations in cases like brawl, firing, accidents, rape and others is issued from the Police Khidmat Markaz at the hospital for convenience of the people.

Moreover, lady police is also deployed at the Markaz to help the female complainants.

CPO appreciated the police posted at Khidmat Markaz and the system to facilitate the people. He said that the Khidmat Markaz was operational online round the clock.

Meanwhile, CPO also met with the children of police employees suffering from Thalassaemia. He talked to them for some time and gave them gifts.

CPO appealed all police officials to donate blood to help Thalassaemia afflicted children.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Police All From Blood

Recent Stories

Empowering the disabled govt priority: Samina Arif ..

Empowering the disabled govt priority: Samina Arif Alvi

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Spokesman Disagrees With Allegations of La ..

Kremlin Spokesman Disagrees With Allegations of Lack of Order in Chechnya

2 minutes ago
 Imparting digital skills to youth in merged distri ..

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts top priority : Atif Khan

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves additional grant for JSMU; ..

Chief Minister approves additional grant for JSMU; Vice chancellor briefs Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention on health of new generation: ..

Govt paying attention on health of new generation: DC Lasbela

6 minutes ago
 89 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

89 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>