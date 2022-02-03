Police Khidmat Markaz at Nishtar hospital issuing medical dockets on spot, CPO told

City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haidar on Thursday visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Nishtar Hospital Multan and discussed different matters including issuance of docket for medico-legal examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haidar on Thursday visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Nishtar Hospital Multan and discussed different matters including issuance of docket for medico-legal examination.

Officials informed CPO that dockets for medicolegal examinations in cases like brawl, firing, accidents, rape and others is issued from the Police Khidmat Markaz at the hospital for convenience of the people.

Moreover, lady police is also deployed at the Markaz to help the female complainants.

CPO appreciated the police posted at Khidmat Markaz and the system to facilitate the people. He said that the Khidmat Markaz was operational online round the clock.

Meanwhile, CPO also met with the children of police employees suffering from Thalassaemia. He talked to them for some time and gave them gifts.

CPO appealed all police officials to donate blood to help Thalassaemia afflicted children.