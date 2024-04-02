Police khidmat markaz facilitates 12,237 citizens during the last month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police, Khidmat Markaz have facilitated 12,237 citizens with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreign registration, tenants registration and house servants, general police verification and report of missing items.

A police public relations officer said that, following the special directions of senior police officers, the Islamabad Capital Police were taking all possible measures and initiatives in order to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad.

In this regard, the Islamabad Capital Police Khidmat Markaz has provided several services to the citizens including issuance of 2,761 character certificates after the complete verification by police stations concerned, 2,244 general police verification, 553 exit certificates to foreigners, 653 reports of missing documents and valuables, 02 firs copies, 555 vehicles verifications, 5,108 foreigner registration and 348, tenants and 13 domestic servant data have been entered during the last month.

Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while Police Khidmat Markaz in different areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Soan Garden, Khanna and at various police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

The CPO Safe City/ Traffic said that, well trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the police, he maintained.