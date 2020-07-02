UrduPoint.com
Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan Facilitates Over 1300 Citizens In Few Days

Thu 02nd July 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Police Khidmat Marakaz are facilitating the citizens as the main objective behind establishing the Khidmat Marakaz was to minimize the gap between citizens and the police and the Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan which was inaugurated a few days back has facilitated over 1300 citizens.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police Khidmat Markaz, like other Khidmat Marakaz of the province, is making all out efforts to provide facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license, character certificate, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

He said, over 1300 citizens were facilitated at the centre which was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir a few days back.

The spokesman said that the residents of Gujar Khan were applauding the initiative of Punjab Police and efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas made for establishment of the centre. This project is providing the citizens all the facilities under one roof, he added.

The objective behind establishing the Khidmat Markaz is to minimize the gap between citizens and the police, he expressed.

He further said that these centres were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He said that all the possible arrangements had been made to facilitate the masses at Gujar Khan centre.

