Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan; over 1650 citizens provided different services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The residents of Gujar Khan have applauded the initiative of Punjab Police and efforts of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas made for establishment of Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan.

According to a police spokesman, Police Khidmat Marakaz were facilitating the citizens as the main objective behind establishing the Khidmat Marakaz was to minimise the gap between citizens and the police and the Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan, established recently has facilitated over 1650 citizens.

Gujar Khan Police Khidmat Markaz, like other Khidmat Marakaz of the province, is making all out efforts to provide facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license, character certificate, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

He said, over 1650 citizens were facilitated at the center which was inaugurated by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir last month.

The spokesman informed that the residents of Gujar Khan had lauded the decision to establish Police Khidmat Markaz in their area. This project was providing the citizens all the facilities under one roof, he added.

The main objective behind establishing the Khidmat Markaz is to minimise the gap between citizens and the police, he expressed.

He further added that these centres were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He informed that all possible arrangements had been made to facilitate the masses at Gujar Khan centre.

He said, Punjab Police was extending the network of 'Khidmat Marakiz' to ensure provision of facilities as per modern policing to people.

Citizens can acquire 14 important facilities through online modern integrated system, he said and added the use of modern technology helped in speeding up process of service delivery.