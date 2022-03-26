Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated at D-Ground

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood Saturday inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markaz at D-Ground People's Colony to facilitate people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood Saturday inaugurated the Police Khidmat Markaz at D-Ground People's Colony to facilitate people.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that the centre would provide 14 types of police services including police verification, character certificate, learner's driving permits, vehicle certificates, copies of FIR and registration of cases about missing documents, etc.

City Police Officer Ghulam Mubashar Mekan and other police officers were also present.