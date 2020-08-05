Police Khidmat Markaz of 15 Liaquat Bagh, Traffic Headquarters serving citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Police Khidmat Markaz of 15 Liaquat Bagh and Traffic Headquarters are serving the citizens as the main objective behind establishing the Khidmat Marakaz was to minimise the gap between citizens and the police.

According to a police spokesman, the Khidmat Markaz of Liaquat Bagh 15 and Traffic Headquarters were making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and providing driving learning permit, driving license, character certificate, personal verification and other such facilities under one-window operation.

These centres were also helping in improving the force's image and aiding in building trust between officials and the public.

He said, Punjab Police was extending the network of 'Khidmat Marakiz' to ensure provision of facilities as per modern policing to people.

Citizens can acquire 14 important facilities through online modern integrated system, he said and added the use of modern technology helped in speeding up process of service delivery.