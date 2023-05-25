UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Markaz Set Up In Aziz Bhatti Town

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the Sargodha police on Thursday established 'Police Khidmat Center' in Aziz Bhatti Town Sargodha aimed to provide basic facilities to citizens on their door steps.

After the establishment of the Police Khidmat center here, the citizens would be able to get their licenses, register their complaints, character certificates and learner licenses at the earliest and without travelling.

The DPO said on the occasion that main purpose of establishment of Khidmat Markaz was to reduce the distance of the citizens and provide all possible facilities to them on their door steps.

