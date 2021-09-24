"Police Khidmat Markaz" to be set up at RCCI to facilitate business community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The City Police would set up a 'Khidmat Markez' at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) office to facilitate the business community.

City Police Officer Ahsan Younas announced this during his visit to the RCCI here on Thursday.

He said that the business community was the country's asset and providing security to them was the prime task of the Police.

The CPO said that facilities including learner traffic license, character certificate, registration of employees, verification and others would be available at the centre.

He also announced to reactivate the Chamber Police Coordination Committee which will be set up in every police station in the city.

The CPO apprised the chamber members that crime data was being updated on the website on a daily basis to improve the image of the police in eyes of the public and business community.

Ahsan further added that a number of initiatives include holding of 'Khuli Ketcheries' for public service delivery, presence of SHOs in police stations from 4 to 6 pm daily, computerized issuance of diaries, and progress on crime registration and cases helped us to restore people confidence.

On the occasion, President Chamber Nasir Mirza appreciated the role, professionalism and commitment of the CPO in eradicating crime from the city.