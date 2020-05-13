Police Khidmat Markez reopened for general public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Police Khidmat Markaz (facilitation centre) has been reopened for general public after ease in coronavirus lockdown.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that facilitation centre was closed due to coronavirus pandemic for the safety and protection of police officials as well as people.

However, after ease in lockdown, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza Bukhari on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited the facilitation centre and opened it for general public.

He said that sufficient staff had been deputed in Khidmat Markaz with a clear direction to adopt preventive measures including face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and physical distance while performing duties in the centre.

He said that facility of hand sanitizer has also been provided at main entry gate of the centre for general public and people were requested to cooperate with the staff regarding adoption of precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Khidmat Markez is providing 13 facilities under one roof including registration of police report about misplacement of documents, provision of legal guidance regarding torture and harassment against women, issuance of police character certificates, general police verification, registration of biodata of housemaids, tenants, availability of copies of FIRs, issuance of international driving permits, issuance of driving learning permits, renewal of driving licenses, vehicle clearance certificates, etc., he added.