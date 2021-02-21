Police kicked off crackdown against professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, a crackdown has launched against professional beggars and their handlers in order to to curb this menace from the society.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer Sunday said that professional begging is a social evil which would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with iron hands, police spokesperson said.

Following these directions, SSP (Operations) directed all SPs to constitute special teams to ensure arrest of beggars' handler and professional alm-seekers. He also ordered to initiate legal process after registering FIRs against the professional beggars.

SSP (Operations) said the crackdown against the professional alm-seekers should remain continue and strict action to be taken against those who force children and women and others to adopt the ugly business.

Special squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

SSP (Operations) has directed all police officials to ensure effective security in the city and enhanced checking around worship places.

He asked to improve patrolling plans and maintain high vigilance against anti-social elements.