Police Kidmat Counters at hospitals issuing MLCs to applicants without visiting Police Stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Kidmat Counters established in Hospitals were issuing Medical Certificates (MLCs) to the applicants without visiting Police Stations concerned.

According to a police spokesman, on Friday, 14 applicants were issued MLCs from Police Kidmat Counters.

He informed that so far 9,826 persons were provided MLCs from Kidmat Counters without approaching to the local Police Stations.

All-out efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens and provide them relief.

The purpose to establish Kidmat Counters at hospitals was to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations for MLCs, he added.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said citizens should contact the police kidmat counters in the hospitals to get MLCs.

The CPO said Rawalpindi district police were striving hard to resolve problems ofthe citizens on priority.

He informed that all available resources were being utilized to facilitate the citizens.