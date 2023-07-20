Police kill suicide bombers in attack on Bara Tehsil Compound: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Thursday said that the police killed two suicide bombers in an attempt to enter the Bara Tehsil compound in district Khyber.

He said that the two suicide bombers tried to enter the compound through the main gate and the rear but the police personnel on duty stopped both the terrorists and killed them on the spot, adding that due to police firing, the vests of the suicide bombers exploded and caused huge explosion.

He said that the body organs of the attackers were obtained and sent for DNA testing. The police chief appreciated the timely response of the police officials and said that such cowardly act of terrorism could not shake the resolve of the police to wipe out terrorism and extremism.