Open Menu

Police Kill Suspected Robber In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Police kill suspected robber in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected outlaw, identified as Imtiaz Jatoi, in an alleged encounter in the limits of the B-Section police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred near Bismillah City in Latifabad.

He claimed that Jatoi was wanted by Market, Cantt, A-Section and B-Section police stations in multiple robbery incidents.

According to him, the slain suspect's involvement in the crimes was also witnessed in the CCTV footage obtained after separate incidents of robberies.

He apprised that Jatoi was booked in 11 separate FIRs lodged at Qasimabad, Cantt, GOR, A-Section and B-Section police stations in addition to 2 police stations in Karachi.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Karachi Dead Police Police Station Robbery Hyderabad Jatoi Qasimabad Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

21 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

22 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

22 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

22 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

22 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

22 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

22 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

22 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

23 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan