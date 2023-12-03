Police kill suspected robber in encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad police shot dead a suspected outlaw, identified as Imtiaz Jatoi, in an alleged encounter in the limits of the B-Section police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the encounter occurred near Bismillah City in Latifabad.

He claimed that Jatoi was wanted by Market, Cantt, A-Section and B-Section police stations in multiple robbery incidents.

According to him, the slain suspect's involvement in the crimes was also witnessed in the CCTV footage obtained after separate incidents of robberies.

He apprised that Jatoi was booked in 11 separate FIRs lodged at Qasimabad, Cantt, GOR, A-Section and B-Section police stations in addition to 2 police stations in Karachi.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico-legal formalities.