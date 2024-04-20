Open Menu

Police Kill Suspected Street Criminal In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024)

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the slain suspect Daud Panhwar and his associates engaged the city police in an exchange of fire when the latter approached them for checking.

He added that Panhwar sustained a fatal gunshot during the two-way firing and later succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

However, he told, his associates escaped.

The police recovered a pistol, snatched mobile phone and a internet device from his possession, the spokesman said.

He claimed that Panhwar was part of a gang of robbers which had conducted several crimes in recent days.

