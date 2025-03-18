Police kill terrorist in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Charsadda Police neutralized a highly wanted terrorist, Javed Khan, a resident of Bannu, who was involved in police van attacks and target killings.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had been actively pursuing him.

During the operation in the Shabqadar police station limits, terrorists attempted to attack a police checkpoint but were met with strong resistance.

In the exchange of fire, one terrorist, Javed Khan, was killed, while another managed to escape.

Police recovered a pistol, hand grenades, and explosive materials from the scene.

Search operations are ongoing in the area, with teams deployed to track down the fleeing suspect.

The Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised the Charsadda Police for their timely action and reiterated that operations against terrorists will continue, with public safety being the top priority.

The IG emphasized that such efforts will persist to ensure the security of the region.