Police kill two kidnappers, recover abductee boy in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Police shot dead two kidnappers in heavy exchange of firing and recovered an abductee small boy from their possession at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on late Saturday night.

According to police sources, acting on tip off, a police team conducted raid at a place when abductors opened fire at police personnel.

The police team killed two kidnappers in a retaliation after few hours and recovered an abducted boy.

The police source said the child was abducted two days ago for Satellite Town area of Quetta.

One of kidnapper was managed to escape from the scene, the police source added.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital Quetta'morgue for identification.

Police also handed over an abducted boy to his parents where father of the victim boy appreciated police force on successful efforts and thanked them and officials in this regard.

Police cordoned of the area and started search to trace out accused.