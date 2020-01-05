UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Kill Two Kidnappers, Recover Abductee Boy In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Police kill two kidnappers, recover abductee boy in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Police shot dead two kidnappers in heavy exchange of firing and recovered an abductee small boy from their possession at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on late Saturday night.

According to police sources, acting on tip off, a police team conducted raid at a place when abductors opened fire at police personnel.

The police team killed two kidnappers in a retaliation after few hours and recovered an abducted boy.

The police source said the child was abducted two days ago for Satellite Town area of Quetta.

One of kidnapper was managed to escape from the scene, the police source added.

The bodies were shifted to civil hospital Quetta'morgue for identification.

Police also handed over an abducted boy to his parents where father of the victim boy appreciated police force on successful efforts and thanked them and officials in this regard.

Police cordoned of the area and started search to trace out accused.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Quetta Police Exchange From

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

5 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubaiâ€™s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

16 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.