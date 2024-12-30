Police killed 45 suspects, injured 260 in 456 encounters in 2024

The Hyderabad Range Police, whose jurisdiction spreads to 9 districts of Hyderabad division, rounded up 20,539 suspects in various cases in the outgoing year besides killing 45 suspects and injuring 260 others in 456 encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Hyderabad Range Police, whose jurisdiction spreads to 9 districts of Hyderabad division, rounded up 20,539 suspects in various cases in the outgoing year besides killing 45 suspects and injuring 260 others in 456 encounters.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that 2 cops were also martyred and 10 were injured in separate encounters with the outlaws in 2024.

He added that 273 gangs of criminals were busted including 108 gangs of robbers, 82 of thieves and 83 of vehicle lifters.

He told that the police also nabbed 4,395 absconders and 1,375 fugitives in addition to apprehending 1,204 suspects for alleged possession of illegal weapons. The police recovered 15 Kalashnikovs, 997 pistols, 90 revolvers, 104 shotguns, 23 rifles and 8,668 bullets from their possession.

According to the spokesman, 4,001 drug peddlers were caught and were also booked in 3,111 FIRs while the recovery of 1.

332 kilograms of heroin, 4.578 kg ice, 1,425 kgs hashish, 1.022 grams opium, 2,080 kg bhaang and 107,848 liters liquour was also made.

Similarly, 6,156 people involved in the illicit production and sale of mainpuri were arrested and charged in 4,610 FIRs. He added that mainpuri and raw material worth Rs890.87 million was recovered from their possession.

The spokesman further informed that 814 bettors were rounded up and nominated in 174 FIRs besides 12 highway robbers were also arrested and booked in 9 FIRs.

The police recovered 281 motorbikes and 36 four wheel vehicles from 723 apprehended suspects who were charged in 669 cases, adding, 5 suspects allegedly involved in kidnappings were killed in the police encounters and one was arrested while the police also recovered a kidnapped person.