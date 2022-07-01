Police killed notorious gangster involved in over 500 cases: IGP

A notorious robber was killed along with his accomplice during a joint operation carried out by the Islamabad police and the Intelligence Bureau in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan told a press conference on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A notorious robber was killed along with his accomplice during a joint operation carried out by the Islamabad police and the Intelligence Bureau in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan told a press conference on Friday.

The slain robber, Bilal Sabit, was wanted by the police in several cases of robberies, car-lifting, attacks on police and other criminal cases and had spread terror in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for a long, said IGP.

The gangster that had received training in Afghanistan and links with terrorist groups caused a loss of more than Rs 3 billion to the citizens, he added.

The IGP said capital police was collecting data from Peshawar and Rawalpindi to dismantle the network of gang in coordination with other intelligence agencies, adding that his aides would be arrested soon.

He said the gang was became more active after 2018 and kept escaping from the police due to use of modern technology. "We are chasing the gang members and its facilitators to return looted items to the victims ," the IGP remarked.

The number of gang members could range from 16 to 24, he said, adding that six of them had been killed in several encounters.

"Crime cannot be controlled without the cooperation of masses and law enforcement agencies," he said and extended his gratitude to those who helped the police in tracing the gang.

To a question, he said the security of Islamabad was put on high alert and monitoring every situation closely to ensure law and order.