Police Killed Two Absconders Of Criminal Gang

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

Police killed two absconders of criminal gang

Nowshera Police on Friday killed two members of notorious criminal gang known as Gul Mati group in an encounter that lasted for four hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Nowshera Police on Friday killed two members of notorious criminal gang known as Gul Mati group in an encounter that lasted for four hours.

Police said that encounter took place in mountainous area Qamar Mila in Nazampur.

Commandos of Elite Police Forces and heavy contingent of police took part in encounter in which brother of gang leader Gul Matti and his front man were killed.

The gang was involved in attacks on police, kidnapping for ransom, murder and extortion cases.

It has been third encounter with this gang during the last six months.

In earlier encounters three policemen were martyred and six injured.

Police have shifted dead bodies of criminals to DHQ hospital Nowshera and started search operation after end of encounter.

