Police Kills Terrorist Commander In Intelligence-based Operation In Lakki Marwat
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In a counter-terrorism operation, Lakki Marwat Police neutralized a high-profile terrorist commander during an intelligence-based operation near New Miralam Manjiwala.
The operation, conducted within the limits of Lakki City Police Station, resulted in the death of Rehanullah alias Muntazir Ashnah, a local commander of a banned terrorist organization( Fitna al-Khawarij).
Rehanullah, son of Naqeebullah and a resident of Mermandi Azam Sarai Naurang, was wanted in nearly a dozen serious cases, including target killings, extortion, kidnappings, and attacks on police.
He was also involved in the murder of Pakistan Army Lieutenant Arifullah Khan, who was martyred inside a mosque a few months ago while on leave.
According to details provided by DPO Lakki Marwat Muhammad Javed Ishaq, the operation was launched after credible intelligence about the presence of Rehanullah and his accomplices.
During the 25-30 minute exchange of fire, terrorists used automatic weapons, but the police successfully cordoned off the area and eliminated the terrorist commander. Police recovered a Kalashnikov, magazines, and hand grenades from the scene.
The operation comes amid heightened security measures for the ongoing polio campaign, with a large police force deployed across the district. IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hamid commended the Lakki Marwat Police team for their exceptional performance and announced cash rewards for their bravery. He reiterated the police's resolve, stating, "We will not rest until the last terrorist is eliminated."
