Police Lahore Region Wins Wrestling Championship
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:23 PM
Lahore Region Police secured the top position in the annual Police Inter-District, Regional, Units, and Inter-Provincial Wrestling Tournament, featuring teams from various regions of Punjab
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Region Police secured the top position in the annual Police Inter-District, Regional, Units, and Inter-Provincial Wrestling Tournament, featuring teams from various regions of Punjab.
The Multan Police successfully organized the tournament in which teams including SPU, Punjab Lahore Region, Gujranwala Region, Dera Ghazi Khan Region, and Multan Region were participated.
After the thought competition, Police Lahore Region secured the top position with 52 points, followed by Multan Region in second place with 40 points the third position was claimed by Dera Ghazi Khan Region.
The event was graced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan, Sardar Mavarhan Khan and SSP Operations, Kamran Amir Khan, as chief guests. Other notable attendees included ASP Cantt Hallar Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Jafar Bukhari and other seniors officers.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and CTO Sardar Mavarhan Khan emphasized the importance of such tournaments in enhancing the physical fitness, teamwork and professional skills of the police force. “These events not only improve the discipline and competitive spirit within the police force but also promote positive engagement between the police and the public,” they said.
The chief guests commended the players for their exceptional performance and distributed awards to the winning teams.
The tournament was hailed as a testament to the commitment of the police to fostering a culture of fitness and discipline while strengthening bonds with the community through sports.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024
Motorways closed at various points due to fog
Cold, dry weather expected
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19
FDA promotes three employees
Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children18 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered18 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202410 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog10 minutes ago
-
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 1910 minutes ago
-
Two-day safety training at LESCO Regional Training Center ends5 minutes ago
-
FDA promotes three employees5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal5 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 44 TLP activists9 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh invites businessmen to invest in fisheries ..5 minutes ago