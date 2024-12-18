Open Menu

Police Lahore Region Wins Wrestling Championship

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 09:23 PM

Lahore Region Police secured the top position in the annual Police Inter-District, Regional, Units, and Inter-Provincial Wrestling Tournament, featuring teams from various regions of Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Lahore Region Police secured the top position in the annual Police Inter-District, Regional, Units, and Inter-Provincial Wrestling Tournament, featuring teams from various regions of Punjab.

The Multan Police successfully organized the tournament in which teams including SPU, Punjab Lahore Region, Gujranwala Region, Dera Ghazi Khan Region, and Multan Region were participated.

After the thought competition, Police Lahore Region secured the top position with 52 points, followed by Multan Region in second place with 40 points the third position was claimed by Dera Ghazi Khan Region.

The event was graced by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan, Sardar Mavarhan Khan and SSP Operations, Kamran Amir Khan, as chief guests. Other notable attendees included ASP Cantt Hallar Khan, DSP Headquarters Syed Jafar Bukhari and other seniors officers.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan and CTO Sardar Mavarhan Khan emphasized the importance of such tournaments in enhancing the physical fitness, teamwork and professional skills of the police force. “These events not only improve the discipline and competitive spirit within the police force but also promote positive engagement between the police and the public,” they said.

The chief guests commended the players for their exceptional performance and distributed awards to the winning teams.

The tournament was hailed as a testament to the commitment of the police to fostering a culture of fitness and discipline while strengthening bonds with the community through sports.

