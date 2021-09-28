Police lauded for effective security during chehlum processions

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Tuesday lauded the entire police force for demonstrating brilliant performance and ensuring effective security during chehlum processions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Tuesday lauded the entire police force for demonstrating brilliant performance and ensuring effective security during chehlum processions.

The security plan was chalked out by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and foolproof security was ensured for processions in Federal capital.

The processions peacefully culminated and DIG (Operations) as well as SSP (Operations) themselves remained in the field to monitor the security arrangements.

The IGP himself witnessed security arrangements of main procession and issued directions to improve them.

Qazi Jamil ur Rehman lauded the performance of all DIGs, AIG (Special Branch) and SSPs and said that overall security and traffic arrangements were effective.

He also thanked the district administration and other law enforcement agencies for coordinating with Islamabad police and ensuring effective security.

He hoped that the police would continue work with dedication in future to ensue protection to the lives and property of the citizens in an efficient manner.