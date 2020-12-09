Police launch 22-day crackdown against one wheelie, underage drivers

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Traffic Police Multan formally launched a 22-day crackdown against one-wheelie and underage drivers to avoid risk of accidents in the city on Wednesday.

The crackdown-cum-awareness initiative that was launched at a ceremony held at SP Chowk and largely attended by people from different walks of life including lawyers, traders, and rickshaw drivers, would conclude on Dec 31.

The Chief traffic officer Multan appealed the parents to keep an eye on their children and forbade them from doing one-wheelie. He also advised them not to allow their underage son and daughters to drive motorcycles of four-wheelers.

The traffic police distributed awareness pamphlets and flowers among the motorcycle riders at the conclusion of the ceremony.