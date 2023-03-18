UrduPoint.com

Police Launch An Operation To Clear Zaman Park.

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Police launch an operation to clear Zaman Park.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Police on Saturday launched an operation at Imran Khan's residence, Zaman Park, leaving several policemen and PTI activists injured during the clash.

According to private television news, more than 1,000 security personnel took part in the grand operation being conducted to remove camps set up outside Imran Khan's residence using cranes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists confronted the police as it removed impediments leading to Imran's residence.

The activists pelted stones at the security personnel and beat them up with batons, leaving at least three policemen injured who were shifted to Services Hospital.

The police retaliated with a baton charge and managed to break through the gate of Zaman Park and gain entry into the premises.

According to reports, several PTI workers have been arrested during the operation.

Meanwhile, the Lahore administration has also beefed up security on Mall Road to prevent the assembly of PTI workers following the operation. The main artery of the city has been closed to traffic, owing to which commuters have faced extreme difficulties.

At least four prisoner vans were stationed on Mall Road, with heavy contingents of Anti-Riot Force deployed to handle the untoward situation.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Injured Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Prisoner Road Traffic TV

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' res ..

Maryam Nawaz raises question over PTI workers' resistance

15 minutes ago
 Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

Govt believes in serving public: Marriyum

33 minutes ago
 PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious servi ..

PM appreciates Aleem Dar for his meritorious services to cricket

38 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahr ..

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş, leaves no damages

1 hour ago
 Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI ..

Police launch operation in Zaman Park, arrest PTI workers

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

Kuwait crude oil climbs 80 cents to $76.29 pb

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.