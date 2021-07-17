Police launch anti-beggary crackdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have launched an anti-beggary crackdown in the city.

A spokesman for the police said on Saturday that criminals were using beggars for street crimes. He said the criminals also use minor children and women for their nefarious designs under the guise of begging.

Therefore, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad issued orders to police heads to launch a crackdown on beggars. Various police teams in plainclothes, along with officials of Social Welfare Department, had been deputed to arrest beggars, especially during the Eid days.