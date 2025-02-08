Police Launch Awareness Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In an ongoing effort to combat incidents of sexual violence, Lodhran police have launched an awareness campaign focusing on the Anti-Rape Act.
As part of the initiative, police officers delivered an informative session at a private college, educating female students on safety measures and their legal rights. Lady Sub-Inspector Quratul Ain and Traffic Warden Amjad Masood engaged in an interactive discussion with students, highlighting the importance of police helpline and emergency services. The students were also given a guided visit to the Sadar Police Station and the Protection Center. During the visit, they were briefed on the support services available for women and transgender individuals.
According to a police spokesperson, the campaign aimed to familiarize young women with the operational procedures of police departments, including fieldwork and public service delivery.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz emphasized the importance of vigilance, urging students to remain cautious of strangers and report any suspicious activities immediately to the police or their parents. He stated, "The Primary objective of the awareness campaign was to ensure the protection of children and make them aware of their legal rights."
The awareness sessions were also being conducted in schools to spread knowledge about the Anti-Rape Act and enhance awareness regarding personal safety.
Recent Stories
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug supplier sentenced for 9 years imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
5th death anniversary of actress Nighat Butt observed6 minutes ago
-
Police launch awareness campaign6 minutes ago
-
Solar system only solution to address energy crisis: Kundi16 minutes ago
-
Off-Road Jeep Challenge to be held in April in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Lower Kohistan admin reviews Ramadan arrangements, food prices26 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours; rep ..36 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, another escaped in Haripur encounter36 minutes ago
-
More than 20,000 citizens benefited from Police Khidmat Markaz Chiniot; DPO46 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visits Lalian, Chenab Nagar56 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat assures leaseholders of resolving their concerns56 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1652 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab1 hour ago