Police launch awareness campaign

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In an ongoing effort to combat incidents of sexual violence, Lodhran police have launched an awareness campaign focusing on the Anti-Rape Act.

As part of the initiative, police officers delivered an informative session at a private college, educating female students on safety measures and their legal rights. Lady Sub-Inspector Quratul Ain and Traffic Warden Amjad Masood engaged in an interactive discussion with students, highlighting the importance of police helpline and emergency services. The students were also given a guided visit to the Sadar Police Station and the Protection Center. During the visit, they were briefed on the support services available for women and transgender individuals.

According to a police spokesperson, the campaign aimed to familiarize young women with the operational procedures of police departments, including fieldwork and public service delivery.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz emphasized the importance of vigilance, urging students to remain cautious of strangers and report any suspicious activities immediately to the police or their parents. He stated, "The Primary objective of the awareness campaign was to ensure the protection of children and make them aware of their legal rights."

The awareness sessions were also being conducted in schools to spread knowledge about the Anti-Rape Act and enhance awareness regarding personal safety.