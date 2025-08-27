Police Launch Awareness Campaign Against Drugs At Medical College
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Abbas Majeed Marwat and District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan, a special awareness campaign was launched here at Kohat Medical College to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse.
In this connection, an important seminar was organized at the college, attended by students, teachers, and police officials. The session was presided over by ASP Headquarters Bakht Bedar, while Traffic Incharge Noor Muhammad, Additional Traffic Incharge Arab Jan, and other relevant officers also participated.
Speakers provided detailed information on the harmful effects of drug use, its legal and social consequences, and the urgent need to protect the younger generation.
An interactive question-and-answer session was held, where students shared their concerns regarding drugs.
Police officers responded with reasoned answers and stressed the importance of joint efforts to eliminate the menace.
Besides drug awareness, the seminar also highlighted the significance of road safety and adherence to traffic laws.
Officials noted that following traffic rules is vital not only for individual safety but also as a reflection of a civilized society.
Police officials assured that similar awareness seminars and activities will continue in the future to safeguard youth from drugs and other social evils.
